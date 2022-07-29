Medical marijuana in the Dominican Republic?

Santo Domingo.- After information was released that Cooperstown Hall of Famer David Ortiz partnered with a company to launch a line of marijuana products, to be called “Papi Cannabis,” the debate over whether the country could use this plant for medicinal use came to light again.

The use of marijuana, even for medicinal purposes, is prohibited in the Dominican Republic, because according to people consulted by Diario Libre, the issue is handled as a crime and not as a health issue.

For the executive director of the Open House Association, Juan Raddamés de la Rosa, the use of medical marijuana is a topic that is debated throughout the world and in recent years it has been discovered that it is a soft drug that does not produce as much damage as was previously portrayed.