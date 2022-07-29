Power company disses pollution claim

Santo Domingo.- The Seaboard-Transcontinental Capital Corporation company came out this Thursday in front of environmentalists who have denounced that the power generation barge, located on the Ozama River, represents a threat to ecosystems and a danger to the people of the environment.

In this sense, Amando Rodríguez, general manager of the entity, assured that with 32 years that they have been operating in the country, their plants comply with the local norms established under Law 64-00 of the Environment and its regulations, as well as the norms including the IFCs and the World Bank.

“They are wrong when they say that we pollute the air, that we pollute the water, the flora and fauna of the Ozama River without presenting any concrete data (…)