Power companies to refund customers starting Sept..

Santo Domingo.- Starting next September, regulated users will be able to receive another compensation from the Electricity Distribution Companies (EDE) because, by order of the Superintendence of Electricity (SIE), they will have to recalculate the invoices issued and credit or charge its customers erroneously applied tariff differences in November 2021 and January and April 2022, when tariff adjustments came into force.

In resolution SIE-080-2022-TF, the SIE indicates that the distribution companies offered explanations that they needed to correct their billing systems in order to effectively apply article 461 of the Regulations for the Application of the General Electricity Law (Ralge) and resolution SIE-021-2022-TF of March of this year.

In the new opinion, issued and published on the SIE website, Edesur Dominicana (Edesur), Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad del Este (Edeeste) and Edenorte Dominicana (Edenorte) are instructed to apply the aforementioned article 461 of the Ralge , which establishes that, if there are different rates in the period to be billed, in each part of said period it must be billed according to the terms in force at that time.