Gov. looks to supply fresh fish to barrios

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Council for Fisheries and Aquaculture (Codopesca), through the Pescadería de Mi Barrio program, has set up 30 fishmongers in the National District and Santo Domingo province, creating sources of employment, mainly for housewives, who sell fresh fish in the main districts of the province.

Pescadería de Mi Barrio aims to provide technical and logistical assistance to low-income people so that they can undertake and thus bring sustenance to their homes. The fishmongers are supplied by the tilapia production system of the Hatillo Dam, Nagua, Bao Taveras, among others.

Carlos Then, executive director of Codopesca expressed that “the objective is to achieve the expansion of the program throughout the country, in order to continue being the main generator of jobs for Dominican women. Currently, the fishmongers located in La Caleta, El Tamarindo, Ensanche Quisqueya, Pantoja and Los Alcarrizos are managed by women, and we want more housewives to benefit from the program