Local bank to open 3 offices in USA

The internationalization of the state-owned Banco de Reservas (Banreservas) will be a reality as of October this year, with the opening of its first Representation Office in Spain, and will continue during the first quarter of 2023 with the installation of another two in Miami and New York

The purpose of this expansion is to facilitate banking services to the Dominican diaspora, which numbers some two million emigrants, not counting their foreign-born descendants, who have strong ties to the country of origin of their parents and grandparents, in addition to supporting export management of large, small and medium-sized companies, indicated Banreservas.

He specified that the representative offices will replicate all the bank’s services from the place where they operate, but the financial operations will be carried out in the Dominican Republic, which will speed up and carry out the banking procedures of Dominicans in their country, without having to travel to Quisqueya. .

Samuel Pereyra, general administrator of the instit.