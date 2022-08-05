Dominican Gov. pacts power barge operation

Santo Domingo.- The Government signed Wednesday a definitive concession contract with the company Transcontinental Capital Corporation, Bermuda, LTD (Seaboard), which operates the Estrella del Mar III combined cycle thermal plant, which has a generation capacity of 150 megawatts.

According to a press release from the Presidency, the definitive concession contract for the exploitation of the electricity generation work was signed by the executive director of the National Energy Commission (CNE), Edward Veras, and by the legal representative of the company, Armando Rodriguez.

The signing of this contract is carried out by virtue of the Special Power marked with the number 45-22 of last July 7, 2022, granted by the president to the head of the CN.