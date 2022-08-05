Dominican Government announces salary increase of more than 60% for heavy agricultural machinery operators

Santo Domingo, DR

The Minister of Labor, Luis Miguel De Camps García, announced a salary increase of more than 60% for operators of heavy agricultural machinery and another 30% for piece rates.

De Camps expressed that with this increase, all minimum wages in the country will have been revised and increased.

“We continue working to improve the working conditions of all Dominican workers. We have achieved a lot so far thanks to consensus and we will continue to review and make the necessary adjustments,” said the official.

He pointed out that this significant increase in the minimum wage, as well as the previous 15, are the result of the tripartite dialogues achieved by the government of President Abinader since the beginning of his administration, fulfilling his promise to improve the working conditions of Dominicans.

He added, “The agreements we have reached show considerable increases and adjustments in all cases above the historical average and in some cases the highest increases in history.”

The minister highlighted that the new wage scale set by Resolution No. 10-2022 of the National Wage Committee (CNS) establishes that agricultural heavy machinery workers will go from 11,109 to 18,000 pesos.

The CNS is a permanent body under the Ministry of Labor, through which the parties involved know and review the minimum wage rates in the private sector and in the country’s different branches of economic activities.