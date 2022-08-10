Biggest Dominican steel mill says it cut greenhouse gases 30%

Dominican steel mill says it cut GGs 30%

Santo Domingo – The multinational steel company Gerdau Metaldom carried out an inventory of greenhouse gases for the period 2019 to 2021, which showed a 30% reduction in the intensity of its direct and indirect controlled emissions, which translates into the manufacture of steel products with a smaller environmental footprint and higher productivity.

This achievement was possible thanks to the operational eco-efficiency initiatives implemented, the use of cleaner fuels and renewable energy, while at the same time the company managed to increase its productivity by 37.6%, which guaranteed the supply of national production in situations such as the pandemic and the war in Russia and Ukraine.

“At Gerdau Metaldom we are strongly committed to sustainability and that is why we have incorporated ESG criteria into our strategy. Our commitment to building a sustainable future for the new generations is firm,” indicated Ingrid Lapaix, Director of People Management and Sustainability of the company. Gerdau Metaldom operates Dominican Republic’s biggest steel mill.