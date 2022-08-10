Housing construction costs continue significant increases

Santo Domingo.- The direct costs of housing construction continue to show significant increases, reaching an accumulated variation of 11.0% and a year-on-year variation of 14.1%, according to the most recent monthly report of the Ministry of Economy “Sector Outlook” corresponding to last June.

According to the report, the subgroups that experienced the greatest accumulated variations were boat subcontracts (57.7%) and painting and carpentry labor (with increases of 21%).

Among the subgroups that contributed to a greater extent to the accumulated variation of the Index of Direct Costs of Housing Construction (ICDV), masonry labor, steel, concrete, cement stands out.