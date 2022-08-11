Free zones expect US$10B exports in 2022

The Dominican Association of Free Zones (Adozona) presented the study carried out by the Analytica company that demonstrates the growth of the free zone sector and allows projecting exports in 2022 for more than US$10 billion in total exports.

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, participated in the event to celebrate the National Free Zones Day at the El Embajador hotel, in which it was forecast that the sector’s net foreign exchange generation will be US$1.7 billion, with a GDP growth of 9.2% and with a total impact on the national economy of 7.2% of GDP.

Exports of goods from free zones closed in 2021 with a growth of 15% compared to 2019 and 22% in 2020.

In addition, this growth has had an impact on the generation of jobs, since 2021 closed with more than 183 thousand direct jobs, and it is projected to close 2022 with more than 200 thousand, being the productive sector with the greatest generation of new jobs in the recent two years..