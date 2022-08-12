Dominican Central banker, perennial

Santo Domingo.- The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, ratified Héctor Valdez Albizu as Governor of the Central Bank this Thursday, a position that comes from past administrations, but which was confirmed by the president in July 2020 as a vote of confidence in the face of the crisis that affected the country due to COVID-19.

And the extension in that position was contained in decree 442-22 posted by the head of state on his Twitter account.

In this way, the ratification of Valdez Albizu at the head of the Central Bank will be until Abinader completes his four-year face-to-face period since the Monetary and Financial Law establishes that both the governor and deputy governor of that institution will be for a minimum time of two years.

Albizu, 74 years old, who graduated from the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) in 1971, is the economist who has served the Central Bank the longest