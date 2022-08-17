Ministry of Tourism inaugurates two works on Macao beach

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, today inaugurated the reconstruction of the access road and parking lot in Macao beach, La Altagracia province, with an investment of more than 53 million pesos.

“We are here again, in Macao beach, to honor our commitment to build a modern parking lot and rebuild the access road,” said the minister.

He assured that these two works directly impact the benefit of visitors and the small merchants in the beach area.

The work was carried out through the Executing Committee of Infrastructures of Tourist Zones (CEIZTUR) of the Ministry of Tourism.

The bus parking lot has a 1,962 square meter space for 14 buses. It also has restrooms, a bench area in the waiting room, as well as green areas. There is also a 340 square meter vehicle parking area and paving for 86 vehicles.

The intervention of the access road includes 323 meters of asphalt, another 950 meters of sidewalk along the entire length of the road to the beach, and 270 meters of paving stones and lighting.

The activity was attended by the leading provincial and municipal authorities and business people of the sector.