Temptation resorts to open in October with 496 rooms

Miches is located on the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic and is known for its beaches, white sand, and mountains.

Santo Domingo-The Temptation Miches Resort and Temptation Grand Miches Resort will open their doors on October 1st with 496 rooms and an investment of 190 million dollars.

This hotel chain is derived from Temptation Cancun Resort, located in Mexico, and is managed by Original Group and Dominican businessman Angel Garcia Berroa.

Egyptian designer Larim Rashid was in charge of interior design.

The Mexican company’s project, which is only for adult couples and singles under the all-inclusive modality, is located in Miches, El Seibo province.

The construction of the two resorts, Temptation Grand Miches Resort and Temptation Miches Resort, began in September 2020, with the first groundbreaking ceremony held in the presence of President Luis Abinader.

Original Group CEO Carlos Alberto del Pino expressed that these tourist destinations will positively impact the community, as they will bring between 750 and 800 direct jobs.

“This will bring better salaries for collaborators, a better experience for guests and greater socio-economic impacts on the communities around the projects,” he said.

Hotel profile

The Temptation Miches Resort will have 382 suites and cater to the free-spirited traveler looking for an extraordinary vacation destination full of adventure. This resort will appeal to all types of guests, especially singles.

The Temptation Miches Grand Resort will have 114 suites. Both resorts will have a total of 496 new rooms.

Both projects will have a swimming pool, recreation area, and Jacuzzi; in addition, there will be ten restaurants with international cuisine such as Asian, Italian, Dominican, and Mexican.

He specified that one of the unique restaurants is “She,” because of its meaning, which will have a catwalk and a mini-show while people taste their dishes. “We have a great party concept and excellent quality in food and beverages and a wide variety of entertainment to make your stay unforgettable,” Alberto del Pino told EL DÍA.

Rates per stay

These tourist destinations have an established prices, ranging from US$400 to US$800 per night and per person.

Alberto del Pino pointed out that they already have more than 500 confirmed reservations for the first day of operation, with clients who will enjoy the comfort offered by the resort and the Miches area.

He adds that “the Temptation experience is a highly reputable concept of Original Group, a leading company in adult vacations in Mexico,” and highlights that the interior design of the resorts is in charge of the Egyptian designer Larim Rashid.

Original Group invests in hotels.

Beginning. Original Group was founded in 1974 by Mexican engineer Diego De la Peña García. Its first investments were in tourism real estate businesses. Since then, the Group has diversified to include hotel operations, sales, and management of its vacation club and the commercialization of cruises.

This Mexican company became a pioneer on a global scale for creating and successfully positioning a group of hotels for adults that redefined this category. The board of directors leads the business group, formed by the second generation.