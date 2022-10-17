Foreign film productions have contributed nearly US$400 million to Dominican economy since 2021

President Abinader visited this Saturday the set of the movie Road House where he shared with the production team, actors, and technicians and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting the local film industry.

During the tour, Albert Martinez, CEO of Lantica Media, explained that the set was built from the ground up by Dominican hands exclusively for filming the movie, which reaffirms the industry’s growth after the pandemic.

She also revealed that the productions made by Lantica had injected more than US$200 million into the Dominican economy by 2022.

Vargas Gurilieva, director general of the DGCINE, highlighted that from 2021 to date, foreign productions in the country had contributed more than US$395 million to the economy, generating more than 15 thousand jobs, according to the economic impact study carried out by Apricus Consulting Group.

Accordingly, President Abinader thanked Lantica Media and the Directorate General of Cinema for their continuous efforts in positioning the Dominican film industry and attracting significant projects to the country.

Upon his arrival, the president was received by producers JJ Hook and Joe Silver, who explained aspects of the shooting while one of the scenes was being filmed.

The president also met the film’s cast, including American actor Jake Gyllenhaal and boxer Conor McGregor, who highlighted the beauty of the Dominican Republic.

The film, produced by Metro Goldwyn Mayer, began shooting in the country last month and employs many Dominican film industry professionals.

The event was attended by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Víctor -Ito- Bisonó; the Mayor of Villa Hermosa, Favio Antonio Noel; the Director of Indotel, Nelson Arroyo, among other officials.