Approval of the Bill that declares Zambrana Capital of Gold and Silver

The Bill to designate the municipal district of Zambrana, located in the Cotuí municipality, as the capital of gold and silver, has been approved in the second reading by the Senate of the Republic. The proposed legislation was introduced by Senator Ricardo De Los Santos of the Sánchez Ramírez province, with the aim of highlighting the district’s abundance of precious metals, including gold, silver, iron, and zinc. Senator De Los Santos emphasized that mining plays a vital role in generating employment opportunities and driving economic development in both the Sánchez Ramírez province and the wider country.

The legislation stipulates that the Zambrana Municipal District Board will be granted the appropriate signage and promotional materials to reflect its new designation. Additionally, the Ministry of Energy and Mines, the Cotuí Municipal Council, and the Zambrana Municipal District Board will collaborate on an annual celebration of the declaration during the month of June.

Furthermore, article six of the Bill dictates that the necessary financial resources for these celebrations will be allocated in the general State budget law via the Ministry of Energy and Mines, the Cotuí City Council, and the Board of the Zambrana municipal district. The Bill will now move to the Chamber of Deputies for consideration.