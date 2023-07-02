Still have time? There are 767 job openings available for you.

Nine companies seek 767 new employees at the Ministry of Labor’s job fair, held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Regional Directorate of Infotep, located at Km 6 1/2 of the Duarte Highway.

In an orderly manner, hundreds of young people are waiting to be interviewed by these companies, which have vacancies available in more than 40 job positions.

The national director of employment of the entity, Vivían Jacobo, expressed that this is the 312th fair carried out since last year and is held every week to be an intermediary for the companies that need to fill their available vacancies.

The participating companies are Bravo, Cerveceria Nacional Dominicana, PUCMM University, Molinos Modernos, Comercial Abreu Toribio, Onsite Caribe, Atal Caribe, Teleperforme, and Gestión Plus.

The event is part of RDTrabaja’s “Ruta del Empleo” and counts with the participation of Fundación Salesiana Don Bosco, Juventud, Supérate, and Promipyme.

The vacancies available include Account managers, supervisors, inspectors, utilities, janitors, operations technicians, bilingual support agents, bilingual customer service agents, bilingual interpreters, bilingual sales representatives, security officers, and maintenance technicians.

Also, electrical technician installers, executives, promoters, promoter supervisors, warehouse clerks, forklift drivers, sales consultants, security technicians, and chauffeurs.

The requirements for these vacancies are available on the Ministry’s social networks.

The Ministry of Labor clarifies that the recruitment process depends on each company. Some of them take a little more time due to the nature of their vacancies.