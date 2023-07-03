Mariano Rivera and businessmen will invest US$100 million in a waste recovery plant in Samaná

Samana.- Former New York Yankees player and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, Mariano Rivera, is set to make a $100 million investment in the Dominican Republic to contribute to the tourism and environmental development of the Samaná province. The investment will be directed toward the construction of the Northeast Valorization and Sanitary Landfill Plant, which will become the second CDR (Residue Derived Fuel) plant in the country.

The project aims to address the issue of solid waste in the Samaná and María Trinidad Sánchez provinces by treating and valorizing 450 tons of solid waste daily. The landfill plant will provide clean electricity generated from waste, contributing to sustainable tourism in the region.

The investment is being made through Constructora Maxter and the Panamanian company Figuro Corp (energy-42). Doménico Piacquadio, partner and general manager of Constructora Maxter, expressed their commitment to the province of Samaná and their desire to provide sustainable waste management solutions that eliminate open-air dumps. The initial investment in the Northeast Valorization and Sanitary Landfill Plant will be $8 million, with plans to invest $35 million in a second stage, eventually reaching $100 million.

Piacquadio highlighted Mariano Rivera’s passion for sustainable eco-tourism and his desire to positively contribute to the province. The project aims to promote sustainable waste management and respect for the environment in order to support the continued development of tourism.

Constructora Maxter focuses on comprehensive waste management and aims to improve public-private administration through frozen waste management prices for the next 20 years. The company operates within the circular economy, generating new raw materials from waste and transforming environmental liabilities into assets.

This philanthropic effort aligns with Mariano Rivera’s commitment to making a positive impact, both on the baseball field and through his philanthropic endeavors and gospel promotion. He previously visited the Dominican Republic in 2006, sharing his testimony of God’s work in his life during an event organized by the Tabernacle of Salvation Christian Church.