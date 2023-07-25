The lack of job opportunities drives the emigration of young Dominicans

Santo Domingo.- The study conducted by the Association of Young Entrepreneurs (ANJE) reveals that the main reasons why citizens from the Dominican Republic consider emigrating are the lack of job opportunities, low salaries, and inadequate educational improvements. The study found that there is a higher proportion of young people interested in emigrating, with 66.1% of those aged 18 to 21, 61% of those aged 22 to 25, and 59.4% of those aged 26 to 30 having considered living outside the country.

The study emphasizes that addressing these structural problems is essential to reduce the demand for emigration and create a country of opportunities. The president of ANJE, Jaime Senior, stressed the importance of offering more opportunities and creating a country that provides better prospects for young people.

The survey was conducted through telephone and online surveys among young people aged 18 to 35 residing in Santo Domingo, Santiago, and the National District. It also involved focus groups with representatives from various sectors, including business associations, organizations, and journalists. The study also interviewed a member of the Central Electoral Board.

Regarding the income levels of young Dominican voters, the findings show that 47.8% earn a salary of less than 30,000 pesos, followed by 33% earning between 30,001 and 135,000 pesos, and 8.5% earning more than 135,001 pesos. Additionally, 0.6% of participants reported having no income.