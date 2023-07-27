Insecurity, education and health: main concerns of young Dominicans, according to an ANJE study

Santo Domingo.- According to a new study titled “Young Vote and its Impact on Dominican Democracy,” conducted by the National Association of Young Entrepreneurs (ANJE), young people between the ages of 18 and 35 in the Dominican Republic have identified citizen insecurity, education, and health as their primary concerns. The study spanned a three-month period and used various data collection methods to gather the perspectives of young individuals in the country.

The executive director of ANJE, Sol Disla, highlighted that the research provided valuable insights into the structural problems that young people wish to address in both the short and long term. As a result, these issues are now being emphasized as a fundamental part of the national conversation and narrative.

The study is considered significant as it represents the first comprehensive investigation of this scale conducted by ANJE and Dominican society at large. It offers a comprehensive perspective on the concerns of young people across different segments of the population, making it a valuable resource for understanding the priorities and needs of the youth in the country.