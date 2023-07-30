Banco Popular obtains AAA rating

Feller Rate recognizes its strong capacity to generate income, even during high challenges.

Banco Popular Dominicano informed that it received an increase to “AAA” in its solvency rating and that of its long-term bonds, according to the latest report issued by the risk rating company Feller Rate, becoming the first Dominican-owned bank to obtain this financial achievement.

The financial institution pointed out that this score is the highest rating a bank can receive worldwide. Its achievement is a milestone for Banco Popular and the Dominican Republic.

According to the Feller Rate report, Banco Popular is recognized for its strong capacity to generate income, even during high challenges from the pandemic and external macroeconomic factors. It also highlights its robust risk management practices, adequate equity support, and broad diversification of funding sources.