Agreement signed to protect endangered sea turtles

Santo Domingo.- Fundación Eco-Bahia and the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources have entered into a collaboration agreement to protect and conserve endangered sea turtles that inhabit tropical seas.

As part of the Sea Turtle Conservation Program executed by the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources in various locations, Fundación Eco-Bahia will contribute its efforts to safeguard sea turtles in the provinces of Samaná, San Pedro de Macorís, and La Altagracia.

The agreement includes actions such as recording turtle nesting on specified beaches, monitoring coastal protection works, supporting reforestation with endemic or native coastal species, conducting training sessions for technicians and leaders of the turtle program, and engaging the local communities in turtle conservation efforts.

The signing of the agreement was attended by the Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, representatives from Grupo Piñero, the Vice Minister of Coastal and Marine Resources, and the director of Fundación Eco-Bahia RD.

Both organizations call on the communities, fishing industries, and other stakeholders in the regions of Samaná, San Pedro de Macorís, and La Altagracia to join the efforts in ensuring the continuity of sea turtles on the Dominican beaches.

Through this collaboration, Grupo Piñero, represented by Fundación Eco-Bahia, reinforces its commitment to respect and preserve the natural environment by focusing on projects for ecosystem conservation, wildlife protection, preservation of natural areas, and environmental education.