Average cost for tourism in the Dominican Republic far exceeds that of Mexico

Santo Domingo.- Travelers are seeking more affordable destinations in 2023, with personal finance experts advising budgeting and planning. The Dominican Republic ranks fifth among these destinations with an average travel cost of $4,497. While the cost is rising, the country has seen a 14% increase in tourist arrivals from January to July compared to the same period last year.

Puerto Rico is 13.1% cheaper to explore than Punta Cana, costing $3,907 on average. The Bahamas is only 3.5% pricier than the Dominican Republic at $4,658. Jamaica and Aruba follow with costs of $4,698 and $4,917, respectively.

While Asia is a favored destination for backpackers, visiting Vietnam and the Philippines averages $5,181 and $5,330, respectively. Expensive destinations have also seen attention, with 21,000 people spending over $133 million on these trips, averaging $11,000.

Africa emerges as the most expensive continent for tourism. Visiting Congo costs $32,400 per person, compared to Botswana’s $17,753. Other destinations like Antarctica, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, and Kenya also surpass the average $4,000 cost of visiting the Dominican Republic.

Additionally, travelers are purchasing travel insurance for an average of $717 to ensure safe journeys.