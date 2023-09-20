Frank Elías Rainieri, among the 500 most influential in Latin America
Santo Domingo.- Bloomberg, in its latest publication, has recognized the influence and impact of several Dominicans, as well as a prominent Dominican family, by including them in its list of the 500 most influential individuals in Latin America. This list spans various domains, including business, culture, art, science, and sports.
The Dominicans who have earned a place on this prestigious list are Frank Elías Rainieri, Carlos José Martí, Felipe Vicini, Juana Barceló, and the Brugal family.
Frank Elías Rainieri belongs to the third generation of the Rainieri Kuret family and is associated with the renowned Puntacana Group, a major conglomerate in the Dominican Republic. The group is well-known for its role in developing and managing significant tourist complexes in the country. Additionally, Frank Elías Rainieri has served as the president of the National Association of Hotels and Tourism (Asonahores) and has been a member of the Board of Directors of Banco Popular Dominicano. The Puntacana Group has made substantial contributions to the GDP of the region, estimated at 20%.
Bloomberg acknowledges the wide-reaching impact of these individuals and families, noting that they are leaders in sectors such as tourism, industry, mining, fuel, and finance, among others. The publication recognizes their transformative influence and the role they play in shaping paradigms, extending their influence beyond national borders.
This recognition by Bloomberg underscores the significant contributions of these Dominicans and the Brugal family to their respective fields and their influence on the broader Latin American landscape.
Congratulations! I was just curious if any of the aforementioned are working towards improving the public school system so the people have more chance of advancement. They can start with teaching english, since their largest segment by far in tourism comes from the United States you would think it would be a priority. I have been living here for 11 years and have seen no improvement. My daughter is Dominican and she speaks two languages but also attends a private school. there are two areas of life that I insist on speaking my own language. Those two things are my heath and my money.
It is very difficult to find English speakers in either of those two regions of the economy here in the Dominican Republic . Banks and hospitals…… Tourists still love coming here, but they would love it even more if you made it easier and spoke their language.
I agree with you 100%. I would add that the monopoly of the few over banking and investment projects should be addressed so that the “regular folks” have more opportunity at participating in projects. Even if its on a limited scale. .
what about you learning Spanish? you want the people of the country you are visiting to learn your language? the nerve you have. Only people that deal with tourism have an economic insentive to learn english, most people do not deal with tourist at all. English is irrelevant for their lives.
Take away a two zeros and then the article would be more correct , he is in the 5 most influential people in Latin America.. He has done a wonderful job . Of course it would help if the tourist staff spoke more english but it would also help if the Americans spoke better english and learnt a little spanish.