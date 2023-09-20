Frank Elías Rainieri, among the 500 most influential in Latin America

Santo Domingo.- Bloomberg, in its latest publication, has recognized the influence and impact of several Dominicans, as well as a prominent Dominican family, by including them in its list of the 500 most influential individuals in Latin America. This list spans various domains, including business, culture, art, science, and sports.

The Dominicans who have earned a place on this prestigious list are Frank Elías Rainieri, Carlos José Martí, Felipe Vicini, Juana Barceló, and the Brugal family.

Frank Elías Rainieri belongs to the third generation of the Rainieri Kuret family and is associated with the renowned Puntacana Group, a major conglomerate in the Dominican Republic. The group is well-known for its role in developing and managing significant tourist complexes in the country. Additionally, Frank Elías Rainieri has served as the president of the National Association of Hotels and Tourism (Asonahores) and has been a member of the Board of Directors of Banco Popular Dominicano. The Puntacana Group has made substantial contributions to the GDP of the region, estimated at 20%.

Bloomberg acknowledges the wide-reaching impact of these individuals and families, noting that they are leaders in sectors such as tourism, industry, mining, fuel, and finance, among others. The publication recognizes their transformative influence and the role they play in shaping paradigms, extending their influence beyond national borders.

This recognition by Bloomberg underscores the significant contributions of these Dominicans and the Brugal family to their respective fields and their influence on the broader Latin American landscape.