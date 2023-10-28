Fuel prices for this week are as follows

For the week of October 28 to November 3, 2023, fuels will be marketed at the following prices:

Premium Gasoline will be sold at RD$293.10 per gallon maintains its price.

Regular Gasoline RD$274.50 per gallon maintains its price.

Regular Gasoil RD$221.60 per gallon maintains its price.

Gasoil Óptimo RD$239.10 per gallon maintains its price.

Avtur RD$216.41 per gallon down RD$3.15.

Kerosene RD$248.00 per gallon down RD$3.20.

Fuel Oíl #6 RD$163.10 per gallon down RD$1.12.

Fuel Oíl 1%S RD$178.70 per gallon up RD$0.31.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) RD$132.60 per gallon maintains its price.

Natural Gas RD$43.97 per m3 maintains its price.

The average weekly exchange rate is RD$56.85 from the Central Bank’s daily publications.

The vice minister of Internal Commerce, Ramon Perez Fermin, informed this Friday that as part of the actions of the government of President Luis Abinader to safeguard the economy of our fellow citizens and prevent international price hikes from translating into a financial burden for Dominicans, they will continue to subsidize the price of fuels.

“During this week, we will avoid a significant increase in Regular Gasoil by RD$46.02 per gallon and Optimum Gasoil by RD$39.27 per gallon, this will be possible thanks to the extraordinary subsidy maintained by the government of President Luis Abinader who made available for this week RD$317.8 million”, expressed Perez Fermin….

“It is appropriate to highlight that the behavior of the price quotation in the international market, especially in a context of lower supply, higher demand and, consequently, price increases,” he said.