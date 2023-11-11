What UNWTO had to say about ForwardKeys’ recognition of Dominican tourism

The World Tourism Organization, UNWTO, highlighted the success of the work carried out by the Dominican Republic to increase tourist arrivals, demonstrating its growth as the leading destination in the region.

Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary general of the UNWTO, especially congratulated the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, for the vital recognition granted by the firm Foward Keys, which states that the Dominican Republic is the number 1 country in the world in tourism recovery versus 2019.

They pointed out that the work done by the Dominican Republic’s Tourism Cabinet to achieve economic growth in record time has earned it well-deserved recognition as number 1 in the world, with an increase of more than 14% in international tourist arrivals compared to the 2019 ranking.

According to official data, the Dominican Republic is projected to have the best tourism year in its history, where it will exceed the figure of 10 million visitors for the first time.