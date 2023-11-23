Agriculture estimates agricultural losses at RD$4 billion

Santo Domingo.- Límber Cruz, the Minister of Agriculture in the Dominican Republic, has estimated that the agricultural sector suffered preliminary losses exceeding RD$4 billion due to the torrential rains that hit the country on Saturday, November 18. The natural disaster has resulted in significant damage to various crops and at least 25 fatalities.

The Government, as per Cruz’s statement, is committed to assisting national producers affected by the rains. The Agricultural Cabinet is preparing a preliminary report to determine the financial aid needed for the farmers. President Luis Abinader has directed officials to find solutions to the problems caused by the rains, particularly in the agriculture sector.

The minister emphasized the Government’s dedication to supporting all farmers impacted by the recent rains, recalling President Abinader’s visits to the affected areas and his promise to extend aid throughout the country.

Specifically, bean producers, as well as other crops like those in Rancho Arriba, will receive government support. The ministry plans to subsidize affected tasks, extend loan terms from the Agricultural Bank, and adjust debts, among other measures.

Cruz, along with Vice Minister of Production Eulalio Ramírez and other officials, toured affected areas in the provinces of San Juan, Azua, Ocoa, and some communities in Baní, Peravia. He noted that rice crops were not as severely affected since over 90% of the production had been harvested before the disturbance.

Vice Minister Ramírez provided preliminary information indicating significant damage in various provinces. In Bajo Yuna (Duarte province), thousands of rice fields were destroyed and flooded. The onion production in Baní and Azua was also severely damaged. Other agricultural areas such as Palmar de Ocoa, El Rosario in San Juan de la Maguana, Peralta and Padre las Casas in Azua, and bean plantations in San Juan de la Maguana were impacted. Significant damage was also reported in Sánchez Ramírez, María Trías Sánchez, San Cristóbal, and Peravia.

The Government is expected to provide more detailed information on the affected tasks, crops, and the extent of damage to local roads across the national territory.