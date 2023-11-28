United States Embassy highlights business opportunities in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Patricia Aguilera, the charge d’affaires of the United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic, expressed optimism about the business environment in the country, emphasizing its potential for growth. Speaking at the traditional Thanksgiving lunch of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (Amchamdr), Aguilera highlighted the shared commitment between the two countries to foster innovation, drive economic growth, and create mutually beneficial partnerships.

Aguilera also mentioned the impressive visa processing achievements of the Embassy. She noted that the Embassy team is on track to process over 210,000 non-immigrant visas this year, surpassing the number processed in 2019. Additionally, she revealed plans to process more than 65,000 immigrant visas to the United States from Santo Domingo, marking the highest number ever recorded.

An important development Aguilera pointed out is the implementation of the Global Entry program in the Dominican Republic. This initiative allows Dominican citizens with visas to apply online for entry and use inspection kiosks at airports in the United States, facilitating a quicker and more efficient entry process by avoiding long lines.

Edwin De los Santos, the president of Amchamdr, also spoke at the event, underscoring the strong alliance between the US Embassy and the American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic. He acknowledged the significant role of the US Embassy in fostering the economic and commercial development of both nations and the region. De los Santos highlighted the current state of the bilateral relationship as one of the best moments, characterized by cooperation and mutual commitment that translate into opportunities.