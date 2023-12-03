DR collects US$500 million from cigarette exports during first half of 2023

The country has exported 22,028.73 metric tons (MT) for a value of US$507.8 billion.SHUTTERSTOCK

In six months (January-June) of 2023, cigarettes have become the agricultural product that has generated the most export income for the Dominican Republic.

According to data from the Vice-Ministry of Agricultural Sector Planning of the Ministry of Agriculture, the country has exported 22,028.73 metric tons (MT) for a value of US$507.8 million.

However, in a similar period in 2022, purebred registered US$511.4 million, representing an increase of US$4.5 million concerning this year’s collections. The country exported 25,977.1 MT for this amount, according to the institution.

In the first semester, March was the month in which the DR sent the most metric tons to other countries: 4,325.81, valued at US$101.1 million.

Meanwhile, April had the lowest volume exported, with 3,089.62 MT, equivalent to US$73.4 million.

IMPORTS

During the same period, cigarette imports into the country reached US$22.1 million, with an entry of 606.58 metric tons, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture.

The amount collected is equivalent to a positive variation of US$3.3 million, compared to the first semester of 2022, which registered US$19.8 million with the entry of 541.59 MT. 64.99 less than in 2023.

OTHER IMPORT DATA

According to the General Customs Directorate (DGA), the quantities of imported cigarette packs in 10 months (January-October) of this year decreased by -4,090,962 units in the same period of 2022, presenting a relative variation of -8.11 %.

Collections also dropped by RD$-163.26 million, experiencing a relative variation of -5.88 % compared to the exact date of 2022, according to data from the DGA.