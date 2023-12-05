Dominican exports to Guyana on the rise thanks to Government efforts

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has experienced a significant increase in exports to Guyana, attributing this success to the government’s supportive measures for exporting companies and the resilience displayed by exporters during the post-pandemic years.

Key factors contributing to this boost in exports include President Luis Abinader’s official visit to Guyana last June and the reciprocal visit by President Irfaan Ali of Guyana to the Dominican Republic in August. These visits fostered closer commercial relations between the two nations.

Furthermore, ProDominicana organized business rounds in October, resulting in over 123 formal meetings between Dominican exporters and international buyers, with a strategic focus on Guyana.

Notably, Dominican exports to Guyana during the past three years have surpassed those of the 2016-2020 period. Products such as Portland Cement, sweet cookies, fermented beverages, chocolate, and construction materials have shown remarkable growth in exports.

In October alone, national industries represented 67% of international shipments, reinforcing the Dominican Republic’s position in the Guyana market as an opportunity to diversify exports within the Caribbean.

ProDominicana remains committed to increasing Dominican exports by identifying new market niches for domestic products and promoting foreign investment in the Dominican economy.