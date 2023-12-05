Dominican Republic introduces updated methodology for measuring housing deficit

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Housing and Buildings (MIVED) and the National Statistics Office (ONE) have jointly presented an updated methodology for measuring the housing deficit in the Dominican Republic. The aim is to provide a comprehensive and up-to-date view of the country’s housing situation, benefiting policymakers, academics, and the public.

This updated methodology aligns with the new legal framework for the housing sector under Law 160-21 and the National Multiannual Public Sector Plan 2021–2024. It recognizes the need for a holistic understanding of the country’s housing reality.

The methodology update, based on the Continuous National Workforce Survey (ENCFT), disaggregates indicators down to the province level and includes additional variables. It characterizes the housing deficit as either quantitative (lack of housing units) or qualitative (deterioration in materials, space, or services).

According to the results, the total housing deficit in the Dominican Republic in 2018 is 1,464,463 homes, with 32.26% being qualitative and 11.84% quantitative. Most of the deficit (73.54%) is in urban areas, with provinces like Santo Domingo and the National District having the highest deficits.

The qualitative deficit is mainly due to the lack of basic services, particularly access to water. In contrast, the quantitative deficit is primarily driven by homes that need replacement.

This updated methodology provides a valuable tool for addressing housing challenges in the Dominican Republic and guiding housing policies to improve living conditions for its citizens.