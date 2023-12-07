Cabo Rojo Port, first phase near completion

The Cabo Rojo Port in Pedernales is nearing the completion of its initial phase, poised to welcome its first-ever cruise ships carrying up to 3,000 passengers. This significant milestone is expected to be achieved by December 2023, with the inaugural cruise ship set to dock between December 15, 2023, and the first week of January 2024.

Jean Luis Rodríguez, the Executive Director of the Dominican Port Authority (APORDOM), reported that the terminal, featuring a 200-meter dock and a mooring knot, is designed to accommodate multiple vessels simultaneously. This development marks a significant achievement for President Luis Abinader’s administration and Jean Luis Rodríguez’s leadership at APORDOM, promising substantial economic benefits for the Enriquillo region.

Rodríguez announced that an official tour of the dock is scheduled for December 18, involving key authorities, business leaders, and members of the press. This event will showcase the dock’s final stage of readiness for the anticipated arrival of the first cruise ship within the subsequent two weeks.

The timely progress of the Port Cabo Rojo’s construction aligns with the established timeline. Cruise companies are actively promoting the natural beauty and unspoiled landscapes of Pedernales, located in the Dominican Republic’s southwest. They highlight Cabo Rojo as a dream destination for nature enthusiasts, attracting tourists through their websites and various media channels.