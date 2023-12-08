O7 Hotels of W2M Group expands to Dominican Republic with Villas Doradas acquisition

Santo Domingo.- The O7 hotel brand, a subsidiary of the W2M company under the Iberostar Group, is making a significant expansion into the Dominican Republic. This strategic move was reported by Desarrollo, a digital platform specializing in hotel investments. O7, which is the second brand of the group led by Miguel Fluxá, has finalized a deal with the Spanish hotel chain Bluebay. This agreement involves the operation of various hotels in the Caribbean and Spain, marking a major development in O7’s growth.

In the Dominican Republic, specifically, W2M will take over the management of the Villas Doradas hotel in Puerto Plata. Under the leadership of Gabriel Subias, W2M, which encompasses airlines, travel agencies, tour operators, and now hotels under the O7 brand, is expanding its hospitality offerings. José Antonio Granja, who previously served with Iberostar in the Caribbean, heads the O7 brand.

This acquisition is part of W2M’s broader strategy to manage a total of nine Bluebay hotels, propelling O7 Hotels into the international arena and expanding its portfolio to 13 properties. This expanded portfolio includes six hotels in the Balearic Islands, five in the Canary Islands, and one each in Riviera Maya, Mexico, and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

The Villas Doradas, boasting 245 rooms, is a premium property situated on the beautiful beachfront of Playa Dorada. This expansion news follows the halted merger talks between Bluebay and Be Live, highlighting the dynamic nature of the hotel industry’s growth and consolidation.