Companies agree to establish new health centers in the country

Integra and Pioneer say it is an innovative project.

Santo Domingo—The Pioneer Investment Fund Administrator and the healthcare asset management company Integra signed an agreement to develop a national investment project to construct modern healthcare centers in different parts of the country.

In a joint press release, the companies informed that this agreement seeks to establish an institutional healthcare model to ensure the quality and safety of medical services with international standards for all Dominicans.

They assured that this strategic union represents an innovative project aimed at directly addressing the leading causes of mortality in the country and, at the same time, promoting the country as a first-class medical tourism destination.

Dr. Gastón Gabin, Integra’s representative, said that the country faces a critical deficit in health infrastructure, requiring approximately 5,000 additional beds to meet World Health Organization standards and health professionals. Héctor Garrido, representing Pioneer, said that the private investment sector is fully committed to transforming healthcare in the country.