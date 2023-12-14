President Abinader commits over one billion pesos to boost Dominican poultry sector

Santo Domingo.- In a significant move to bolster the Dominican Republic’s poultry industry, President Luis Abinader has announced the allocation of over one billion pesos towards various initiatives aimed at enhancing this vital sector. This commitment was revealed during a meeting organized by the Dominican Association of Poultry Farmers (ADA) in Moca.

The president announced several key measures to support the poultry sector:

1. Refrigeration Warehouse Project: An allocation of 220 million pesos was made for the Dominican Association of Poultry Farmers to set up a refrigeration warehouse. This facility, with an 8 million pound capacity for processed chicken, will be established at Merca Santo Domingo. It aims to maintain a strategic inventory, offering refrigerated storage for chicken meat conservation.

2. Immediate Pledge Program Fund: A fund of 400 million pesos will be created for an immediate pledge program, which involves the distribution of 2 million units of chickens. This program will be executed by the Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the Agricultural Bank and ADA.

3. Support for Micro and Small Poultry Producers: The sum of 300 million pesos will be provided to assist micro and small poultry producers. This fund, to be lent through cooperatives and associations at a zero rate, is intended as compensation for the capitalization of their businesses. Additionally, 100 million pesos will be paid immediately to settle INESPRE’s debt from the laying hen reduction program, which aims to stabilize egg prices.

4. **Debt Restoration and International Alliances**: The president also addressed the restoration of egg producers’ debt with the Agricultural Bank and proposed forming alliances with the Guyana government for corn and soybean production.

President Abinader emphasized the importance of collaboration between producers, businesses, workers, sector professionals, and the government. He expressed his desire for continued partnership to ensure a productive sector that guarantees profitability for producers and food security for the Dominican people.

ADA directors expressed their gratitude to President Abinader for his swift response to the challenges posed by the border closure. They assured that there would be an abundant supply of chicken and pork for Dominican families during the Christmas holidays.

Notable attendees at the event included President Luis Abinader; Limbert Cruz, Minister of Agriculture; José Luis Polanco, president of ADA; and other key figures in government and the poultry industry. The involvement of these leaders underscores the government’s commitment to supporting and advancing the poultry sector in the Dominican Republic.