Private aviation tourism in the Dominican Republic generates over US$400 million

Santo Domingo.- Non-commercial private aviation generates more than US$400 million for the Dominican Republic, according to Víctor Pichardo, executive director of the Airport Department (DA).

“Only through the Atlantic more than 200 operations are carried out, plus all the visitors that arrive. It is a tourism that we are promoting, since in the region the Bahamas and all the islands are also capitalizing on our private aviation tourism,” he told the press.

He pointed out that “we have also managed to promote the elimination of measures that previously existed, for example: to travel from Higüero to Montecristi you had to request a 24-hour permit and now, with your flight plan notification, you can visit any international or local airport.”

Pichardo explained that private aviation in the Dominican Republic has been in existence for years, but that in this administration it has been promoted by President Luis Abinader through Decree 259-23, under the coordination of the Airport Department and institutions and agencies of the sector.

He said that a protocol for non-commercial private aviation was approved, becoming an executive order, also linked to all state organizations and agencies such as the Directorate General of Immigration, Customs, the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC), the Specialized Body for Airport Security and Civil Aviation (Cesac), and the Air Force.

Pichardo insisted that the goal of the Airport Department with the Non-Commercial Private Aviation Protocol is to offer another face to tourism in this segment. “We are confident that we are succeeding in covering an important tourism market.”

“We continue to move forward by signing agreements with the consulates of New York, Chicago, Orlando, Jamaica and others that are in process,” said the official.