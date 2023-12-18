Arajet reaches new record with 54K passengers in November

Santo Domingo.- Arajet, a Dominican airline, has set a new record in its 14-month operation by transporting a total of 54,243 passengers in November. This figure represents 75% of the total passengers carried by all Dominican-registered airlines. The information comes from a recent report by the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), which highlights Arajet’s prominent role in the Dominican Republic’s commercial aviation sector. The airline has become the second most active at Las Américas International Airport (AILA), surpassing major international carriers like American Airlines, Delta, and Copa.

Víctor Pacheco Méndez, CEO and Founder of Arajet, expressed pride in these achievements, noting the airline’s growing significance in national air operations and its contribution to making the Dominican Republic a new air hub in the Americas. He shared that of the over 54,000 passengers, more than 10,000 used Arajet for connecting flights, totaling over 66,000 passengers for the month. Pacheco Méndez anticipates over 70,000 passengers in December.

He also reiterated Arajet’s commitment to making Santo Domingo a new Caribbean hub that connects the continent. The airline aims to transport between 5 to 10% of tourists coming to the Dominican Republic by 2024.

The JAC report further revealed that in November 2023, Dominican-based airlines collectively transported 72,687 passengers, accounting for 5% of the total passenger traffic to and from the country. Following Arajet, Sky High was the second national airline in terms of passenger traffic with 18%, and Air Century was third with 6%.