Banreservas leads financial inclusion initiative with ‘Banking is Homeland’ event

Santo Domingo.- The Reserve Bank has reiterated its commitment to enhancing financial inclusion with its “Banking is Homeland” event, providing a series of talks, discussions, and banking services to numerous attendees.

Samuel Pereyra, the general administrator of Banreservas, emphasized the bank’s recognition of the vital role of the national financial system in society. He highlighted that being part of the banking system is essential to access its numerous benefits. Pereyra noted that approximately 48% of the country’s population is currently unbanked, spurring Banreservas to intensify efforts towards national banking inclusion.

In the past, opening a bank account might have been seen as a daunting task. However, Pereyra points out that Banreservas now offers straightforward options allowing every Dominican to open an account without hassle, including the ability to do so digitally without visiting a bank branch.

“Our goal is to empower Dominicans to become part of the banking system and enjoy its advantages,” Pereyra stated.

Alejandro Fernández, the Superintendent of Banks, lauded Banreservas for this initiative in financial education and encouraged its replication across all provinces, citing its significance for national development.

The event, hosted at the Mauricio Báez Club, included Preserva talks and adult financial education workshops that drew in hundreds of clients. Additionally, the event catered to younger audiences with a children’s workshop featuring Jenny the Ballenita, a Banreservas character designed to provide financial education to children.