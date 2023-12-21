Company of the Year by Latinvex: Arajet

Miami.- There’s a new regional player in Latin American aviation: Arajet, a

low-cost company started in the Dominican Republic in September 2022

which now flies to 23 destinations in 16 countries in North, Central and

South America.

Bain & Co and alternative asset management business Griffin Global Asset

Management are financial partners while the Boeing Company and

France-based Vinci Airports are strategic partners.

Bain and Griffin are investing $3 billion in Arajet over a five-year

period, Chile-based, Latin America business magazine America Economia

reports.

The new carrier faces competition from Latin America’s top two airlines

Chile-based LATAM and Colombia-based Avianca as well as Panama-based

Copa.

“There is a land grab — or air grab, if you prefer — in Latin America

generally now between the various carriers,” Mike Arnot, an analyst at

Cirium, told the Financial Times in June. “Every player sees

opportunities to add capacity.”

Arajet’s CEO and founder Victor Pacheco said he studied 100 airline

failures in the Caribbean to learn from their mistakes. The new airline

is unique for two reasons, he argues. First, it’s not based on taking

away passengers from existing airlines, but creating new passengers.

Second, unlike most other low-costs in Latin America (which typically

serve domestic markets), it flies long distances.

“If we … compare the market share of the competitors, we see that they

have not been impacted in terms of the number of passengers flying in

their airlines,” Pacheco tells America Economia. “You can even see that

they have been growing slightly. So we have not entered the market to

take their clients. We have stimulated new clients and we are managing

to captivate that new clientele to fly on Arajet.”

These days it’s become common to hear about middle or lower-class

Dominicans who have never flown before enthusing about their recent trip

to Medellin, Colombia.

Arajet also flies to destinations like Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa

Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico and Peru and Caribbean

islands Jamaica, Aruba, Curacao and Saint Martin. It is waiting for

approval to fly to the United States, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia.

Among Arajet’s latest connections to start is Canada, where the carrier

last month inaugurated flights to Toronto and Montreal from Dominican

capital Santo Domingo.

“Arajet …establishes Santo Domingo as an exciting new hub on the

continent for Canadians, connecting them to more than 10 countries in

the Americas, such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Curacao, Aruba, and

Colombia, with a low fare airline that does not compromise on customer

service and experience,” Pacheco said at a ceremony in Toronto marking

the new connections.

Arajet hopes to replicate the success of Panama’s Copa in using a hub to

connect passengers throughout the Americas.

The airline transported more than 500,000 passengers this year and

Pacheco expects 1.5 million next year when the airline gets approval to

fly to US destinations. It is currently waiting for approval from the US

Federal Aviation Administration to fly to New York, Miami and Puerto

Rico.

An estimated 2.4 million people of Dominican Republic origin live in the

US and visitors from the United States typically make up about 50% of

total inbound passengers and flights, according to data from Pew

Research Center and the Dominican Tourism Ministry quoted by

FDIintelligence.

Arajet’s goal is to reach seven million passengers by 2028 using 40

planes.

Thanks to Arajet’s lower prices, Pacheco believes prices have gone down

among other airlines in Latin America.“The region needed Arajet,” he

told FDIintelligence.

As a result of its strong growth and significant potential, Arajet has

been named Company of the Year by Latinvex.

By: Latinvex Staff