MIREX and AIREN collaborate to boost Dominican Republic’s economic and cultural development

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) of the Dominican Republic and the Association of Industrialists of the Northern Region (AIREN) have entered into a cooperation agreement aimed at bolstering investments and promoting the country’s overall development. This partnership is a strategic move to utilize the Dominican Republic’s strengths in fostering social, economic, and cultural growth.

Signed by Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez and AIREN President Juan Ventura, the agreement outlines a biennial action plan. This plan focuses on strengthening the Dominican Republic’s global ties and enhancing international integration and cooperation processes in line with the National Development Strategy.

Foreign Minister Álvarez emphasized the significance of this collaboration, noting the Dominican Republic’s desirable position in various aspects, including political, economic, social, and cultural. He underscored the importance of recognizing the factors contributing to this stage and the value of partnerships between the private and public sectors in sustaining development and growth.

Juan Ventura, President of AIREN, highlighted the critical role of this mission in improving the country’s commercial relationships and balancing trade. He acknowledged the nation’s and, particularly, the region’s industrial potential, stressing that such collaborations are key to maximizing these capabilities.

This initiative aligns with President Luis Abinader’s foreign policy objectives, which include increasing exports and investments to create more job opportunities in the Dominican Republic. Through this agreement, MIREX and AIREN aim to leverage their collective resources and networks to advance the nation’s position on the global stage and stimulate its economic and cultural progress.