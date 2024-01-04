Banco BHD to host tourism and investment forum in Madrid

Madrid.- Banco BHD is set to conduct the BHD Forum on “Sustainable Tourism: Current Situation, Perspectives, Mitigating Factors, and Best Practices” in Madrid, Spain. The event, scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, 2024, aims to bolster responsible banking and enhance tourism investment in the Dominican Republic.

The forum will feature key figures such as David Collado, Minister of Tourism; Juan Bolívar Díaz, Dominican Republic’s ambassador to Spain; and Steven Puig, President of Banco BHD. Luis Molina Maríñez, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Banking at Banco BHD, will moderate the event.

Speakers include Jacqueline Mora, Technical Vice Minister of Tourism, and Bernardo Fuentes, Vice President of Economic Studies at Banco BHD. A panel discussion with experts like Haydee Kuret de Rainieri of Grupo Puntacana, José Luis Jiménez from MAPFRE, Spain; Felipe Buhigas of Solunion; and David Llibre, President of Asonahores, is also scheduled.

Molina Maríñez emphasized the significance of tourism as a driver of community and national development. The forum aims to foster dialogue on sustainable industry practices leading to progress for companies within the sector. He lauded the Ministry of Tourism for its efforts in promoting the Dominican Republic at major global fairs and advancing the country’s tourism industry.

Highlighting Banco BHD’s commitment, Molina Maríñez pointed out their specialized financial services, including loan structuring, syndicated loan management, and capital market resources, catering to various sectors such as tourism, mass consumption, and agriculture.

In 2023, Banco BHD’s tourism sector portfolio grew by 47%, marked by significant financing deals like the “All Inclusive” Punta Cana, Courtyard by Marriott Santo Domingo, and Tryp by Wyndham Punta Cana Airport. Banco BHD has been instrumental in credit operations, bringing investments of over 500 million dollars to the country.

Following the forum, Banco BHD will participate in the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) from January 24 to 28, led by Steven Puig. This fair is a pivotal platform for the Ibero-American tourism industry, where BHD will present a comprehensive proposal for participating companies, backed by expert advisory and financing options.