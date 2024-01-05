Central Bank of Dominican Republic corrects exchange rate error on Google

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic has issued a clarification regarding the exchange rate of the US dollar. As of January 4, the correct rates are RD$58.6347 for selling and RD$58.3133 for buying. This announcement comes after a mix-up caused by the Google search engine, which incorrectly listed the exchange rate as RD$33.20.

The Central Bank has requested Google to rectify this error. Additionally, they are addressing an issue with their website, which is currently down due to excessive demand for concurrent access. In the interim, they encourage the public to access up-to-date information through the Central Bank’s social media channels.