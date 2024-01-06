The Dominican Republic has several construction challenges

Santo Domingo—The President of Codia says that 80% of the constructions in the country are illegal, so supervision must be increased.

Updating geomatics and surveying, implementing the one-stop shop, and increasing supervision in the construction sector at the national level are challenges the country must face in engineering in 2024.

On these issues, the president of the Dominican College of Engineers, Architects and Surveyors (Codia), Juan Villar, said that in the country, 80% of the constructions are illegal, so the level of supervision must be increased so that collegiate engineers ensure that the infrastructure works that are raised comply with the regulations and established standards.

In addition, he said that the single construction window should be implemented to expedite permits—and added that it is also necessary to update the geomatics to better manage the referenced geographic information.

Contractor debt

The president of the Codia said that this guild is making efforts to achieve the payment of a debt of RD$300 million owed by several public institutions to 70 engineering contractors of the State.

Anniversary week

The Codia announced several activities to celebrate its 61st anniversary. They include lectures by government officials and awards to 61 engineering and architecture business people for their contributions to developing the country’s construction and economic sector.