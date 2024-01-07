Google’s information on dollar to peso exchange rate is false, says Central Bank

Santo Domingo–The Central Bank informed today that the exchange rate for the US dollar is quoted in the exchange market at 58.63 for sale and 58.31 for purchase.

Likewise, it specifies that the information on the peso’s value concerning the dollar of RD$33.20, which appears in the Google search engine, is incorrect and whose correction has been requested by the bank to that technological company.

Likewise, the Central Bank informs that it is working on reestablishing its web page, momentarily out of service, due to an oversaturation of demand for concurrent access to the portal.

“We invite you to consult the information of this institution through our social network accounts,” it reported in a press release.