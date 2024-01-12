Dominican Republic’s Tourism sector achieves record growth

Santo Domingo.- In a significant event presided over by President Luis Abinader, Tourism Minister David Collado announced remarkable growth in the Dominican Republic’s tourism sector. The country recorded a growth of over 36% compared to 2019, surpassing the ambitious goal of 10 million visitors.

Minister Collado reported that during the January-December period, the Dominican Republic welcomed a total of 10,306,517 visitors, both by air and sea. The breakdown includes 8,058,670 arrivals by air and 2,247,847 by sea.

“2023 has been the best year of tourism in the entire history of the country, thanks to President Luis Abinader’s vision and the strong public-private sector alliance,” Collado stated while presenting last year’s statistics. In December alone, the country saw an influx of 867,570 air travelers, marking a 13% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

The Minister highlighted that the annual tourist arrivals by air in 2023 exceeded the numbers of both 2022 by 22% and 2019 by 25%. Additionally, the country saw a significant rise in cruise passengers, with 2,247,172 visitors over the year and 327,172 in December alone, a 45% increase from December 2022.

President Abinader emphasized the critical role of tourism in bolstering the nation’s economy and GDP, contributing to job creation and spurring economic development. He expressed confidence that the current period remains optimal for investment in the country, citing ongoing growth, international recognition, and enhanced security measures.

The President also underscored the success of the public-private partnership and the Tourism Cabinet in driving investments and development in new tourist destinations like Puerto Plata, Miches, and Cabo Rojo. He mentioned the construction of road projects to better connect these tourist hotspots.

The top destinations visited last year were Punta Cana (42%), Santo Domingo (18%), Puerto Plata (12%), and La Romana (11%). The United States led as the primary tourist source country (43%), followed by Canada (16%), Colombia (7%), Spain (5%), and Puerto Rico (4%).

During the event, President Abinader and Minister Collado presented an award to businessman Rafael “Papo” Blanco, recognizing his contributions to the tourism sector.