Tourism the Dominican Republic’s path to wealth, says Cap Cana President

Santo Domingo.- Fernando Hazoury, President of Cap Cana’s Board of Directors, emphasized the pivotal role of tourism in the economic growth of the Dominican Republic. He likened tourism to the nation’s “oil,” underscoring its potential to transform the country from a developing to a wealthy one. Hazoury stressed that despite the achievements to date, there remains significant room for expansion in the sector, advocating for greater ambition.

During the announcement of December 2023’s tourism results, Hazoury also underscored the development of the Cap Cana project, envisioning it as a comprehensive tourist city. He proudly noted Cap Cana’s current success and potential for growth, humorously remarking that, at 20 years old, it still has decades before it reaches maturity. This, he suggested, indicates ample opportunities for further development in the area. Hazoury’s comments highlighted the effective collaboration between the private and public sectors, contributing to the sector’s substantial progress and organization in 2023.