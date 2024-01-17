French President Macron shows support for development projects in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- In a letter to President Luis Abinader dated December 31, 2023, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed France’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with the Dominican Republic. The letter underscores France’s eagerness to contribute to infrastructure and urban mobility projects in the country.

President Macron specifically commended the Dominican Government’s trust in French companies for the development of key projects like the Santo Domingo Metro lines. He conveyed France’s interest in participating in the construction of a third metro line in the Dominican capital, suggesting the possibility of an intergovernmental agreement and a financing offer to support this initiative.

Additionally, Macron addressed the situation in Haiti, appreciating the Dominican Republic’s diplomatic efforts in advocating for a UN Security Council resolution to deploy a multinational mission in Haiti.

Furthermore, Macron announced a forthcoming visit by a member of the French government to the Dominican Republic in early 2024. This visit aims to reinforce bilateral cooperation and further the progress of the discussed projects.

The Dominican Presidency, in a press release, welcomed this gesture, seeing it as a sign of France’s interest in fortifying ties with the Dominican Republic. The government views this as a positive step towards enhancing the partnership between the two nations, particularly in the realms of development and infrastructure, with a focus on transportation and urban mobility.