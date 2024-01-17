Raquel Peña highlights economic growth at Davos Forum

Davos, Suiza.- Vice President Raquel Peña underscored the Dominican Government’s commitment to transparent and fair policies, aiming to curb corruption, money laundering, and drug trafficking. Speaking at the Annual Forum of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Peña emphasized the importance of these strategies for ensuring economic and social stability while attracting investments to the Dominican Republic.

Peña pointed out that corruption adversely affects the quality of life for a country’s inhabitants, emphasizing the government’s efforts to strengthen institutions and enhance public management efficiency.

Highlighting the collaboration model between the State, private companies, academia, and civil society, the vice president emphasized the role of joint efforts in boosting the economy. She specifically credited the country’s growth in recent years to the tourism sector.

In addition, Vice President Peña emphasized the government’s support for entrepreneurship and the development of medium and small businesses, particularly focusing on complementary financing and promoting entrepreneurship among women and young people in unconventional areas.

During a panel moderated by Marisol Argueta de Barillas from the World Economic Forum, Peña and other panelists expressed the importance of Latin America’s role in the world, stating that the nations within the region are ready to play a leading role in the current social and political context.

As part of the official agenda at the international event, Vice President Peña held several meetings, including one with Klaus Schwab, founder and CEO of the World Economic Forum, and Hilde Schwab, co-founder and president of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship. Other meetings included executives from Salesforce, AES Corporation, McKinsey, and more.

Upon concluding her official commitments in Davos, Vice President Peña plans to return to the Dominican Republic next Thursday.