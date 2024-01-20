Bananas remain expensive in grocery stores

The banana continues to sell the same as at the beginning of last year in the grocery stores and has only had a slight market decrease.

The unit of plantains in the grocery stores is between RD$30.00 and RD$35.00, although this price will often depend on the size.

While in the markets yesterday, the large Barahonero plantain was at RD$23.00 per unit; the large Creole was at RD$17.00, and the large Fhia was at RD$5.00.

For consumers, the price of plantains is relatively high, mainly in grocery stores and supermarkets, where most of them buy.

Even though it has a relatively affordable price in the market, the colmados take advantage and sell them at high prices due to the demand.