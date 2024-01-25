Cap Cana announces a $500 Million investment project

Madrid, Spain.- The Destination City Cap Cana revealed an ambitious project during the FITUR 2024 Tourism Fair, entailing an investment exceeding 500 million dollars. This project is strategically located in the heart of the picturesque Juanillo beach.

Named the Juanillo Village project, it encompasses 22 lots, and its development will unfold in various phases, featuring boutique hotels, condo hotels, apartments, a spacious commercial area, and beach clubs. The commencement of the development is scheduled for 2024.

The project promises an unparalleled experience, boasting a commercial promenade that seamlessly integrates restaurants, art galleries, shops, boutiques, and entertainment areas in one centralized space. This concept offers an ideal setting for a vacation with a distinct lifestyle, conveniently located just five minutes away from the new Las Iguanas golf course by Jack Nicklaus, currently under construction.

Juanillo Village distinguishes itself with a unique concept not commonly seen in the Dominican Republic, encompassing around 1,000 apartment units and accommodating 30 to 40 commercial premises.

The announcement of this substantial investment was jointly made by Cap Cana’s Executive President, Jorge Subero Medina, along with the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, and the Commercial and Marketing Director, Noribel Medina.