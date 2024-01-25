Puntacana Group unveils ultra-luxury resort project

Punta Cana.- The Puntacana Group unveiled details about its upcoming hotel project in the East of the Dominican Republic, a venture valued at over 100 million pesos featuring approximately 80 ultra-luxury rooms. The Playa Serena Punta Cana Resort, set to be inaugurated in 2026, will represent the group’s foray into luxury tourism, showcasing low-density architecture with an essential ecological component. Positioned at a maximum of two floors below the coconut trees, the hotel aims to maximize beach access, offering a unique experience for guests. Designed and constructed by Dominican architects and contractors, the project reflects the group’s commitment to local talent.

Frank Elías Rainieri emphasized the group’s willingness to evolve, marking a strategic move into the luxury tourism sector. With a reputation for delivering high-quality experiences, the new hotel will integrate innovation and luxury elements.

Minister of Tourism David Collado commended Puntacana Group’s commitment and investment in the country, expressing pride in the Rainieri family’s pioneering role in tourism. He noted that the investment of 100 million dollars aligns with the Dominican Republic’s strategy to advance in luxury tourism.

Collado also highlighted the Rainieri family’s recent achievements, including the inauguration of a 500-room hotel in Miches and the establishment of the first all-inclusive “W” in the Dominican Republic in Uvero Alto. The breakfast event marked another significant announcement as the family disclosed the 100-million-dollar investment.

Present at the project announcement were Frank Rainieri, founder of Puntacana Group, along with Haydée Kuret de Rainieri, Paola Rainieri, and Franchesca Rainieri.